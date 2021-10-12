ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE CONTINUES TO BENEFIT SCHOOLS

The NSW Government’s $240 million Regional and Metro Renewal Programs are forging ahead with the next round of projects to improve school infrastructure announced today.

The Regional and Metro Renewal Programs have so far delivered 206 upgrades at 202 schools across the state, and now thanks to tranche 3 a further 57 schools will benefit.

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the Renewal Program is an important stimulus package that helps business and local communities recover from the pandemic while benefitting students.

“Twenty-three metro and 34 regional schools will benefit from tranche 3 of this program,” Mr Toole said.

“This not only provides schools with the projects they want but supports our regional tradies with opportunities throughout the state.”

The program has delivered more than 136 projects for regional schools including 12 sporting courts, 14 upgrades to bathrooms and four upgrades to libraries.

In metro areas the program has already delivered 70 projects to metro schools including 10 upgrades to bathrooms, 27 outdoor learning and play area upgrades and 10 new COLAs, walkways and shade structures.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said these investments in schools across the state are benefiting hundreds of businesses and will support more than 2,600 jobs.

“All the projects have been put forward by the schools, and the program allows these important works to go out to tender immediately,” Ms Mitchell said.

To date, 200 projects have been delivered through the renewal programs supporting more than 2,600 jobs across regional and metro NSW. Wherever possible, schools use local contractors and suppliers ensuring the positive impacts of this stimulus are felt as far and wide as possible.

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.