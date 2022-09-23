ECB confirm 2023 Women’s and Men’s Ashes Schedules

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has today confirmed the schedules for the 2023 women’s and men’s Ashes Series.

The women’s multi-format CommBank series will consist of one Test match (worth four points), three ODIs and three T20Is (each worth two points).

The seven-match series begins with a five-day Test match at Trent Bridge on June 22, while Edgbaston, Lord’s and the Oval are all scheduled to host women’s Ashes T20Is for the first time. The series concludes on July 18.

The five-Test men’s Qantas Ashes Series begins at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16 and continues at Lord’s, Headingly, and Old Trafford before the final Test at the Oval commencing on Thursday, July 27.

In addition, the ICC has confirmed the 2023 World Test Championship Final will take place at the Oval in June, while Lord’s has been chosen to host in 2025.

Confirmation of the Ashes Series schedules comes ahead of England’s return to Australia next month for the men’s Dettol T20I Series under the new leadership of former Australian women’s team coach Matthew Mott.

Australia’s reigning T20 World Champion men’s team will fine-tune their T20 World Cup preparations with three T20Is against England in Perth (October 9) and Canberra (October 12 & 14).

After the T20 World Cup, Australia will host current ODI World Cup holders England for a three-match Dettol ODI Series in Adelaide (November 17), Sydney (November 19) and Melbourne (November 22).

Tickets to the Dettol T20I and ODI Series between Australia and England can be purchased here.

The women’s team, under new head coach Shelley Nitschke, have games against India, Pakistan and the ICC women’s T20 World Cup prior to heading over to England.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said:

“The Ashes series are among the most significant sporting events in world sport and we are looking forward to these highly anticipated contests in England next year.

“There is no bigger challenge than retaining the Ashes away from home. There is huge excitement from our teams as they look to write themselves into Ashes folklore.

“While these series are on the horizon, we’re excited for the cricket immediately ahead this summer as our men’s team host England across two highly anticipated Dettol T20I and ODI Series either side of the T20 World Cup.”

2023 CommBank Australian Women’s Ashes Tour of England

Jun 22-26: Test match | Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 1: First T20I | Edgbaston, Birmingham

Jul 5: Second T20I | The Oval, London

Jul 8: Third T20I | Lord’s, London

Jul 12: First ODI | County Ground, Bristol

Jul 16: Second ODI | The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Jul 18: Third ODI | County Ground, Taunton

2023 Qantas Australian Men’s Ashes Tour of England

Jun 16 – Jun 20: First Test | Edgbaston, Birmingham

Jun 28 – Jul 2: Second Test | Lord’s, London

Jul 6 – Jul 10: Third Test | Headingly, Leeds

Jul 19 – Jul 23: Fourth Test | Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 27 – Jul 31: Fifth Test | The Oval, London