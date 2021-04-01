Easter 2021

I would like to wish everyone a blessed and safe Easter. This is an important time of year for Christians, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The sacrifices we made last year, being physically apart and adapting our Easter traditions, not only saved lives, but have allowed us to once again celebrate Easter together. This year, we can once again come together with family and friends and give thanks for overcoming the challenges of the past year.

I am especially grateful to our religious leaders and clergy who adapted church services to comply with public health advice, shared vital health messages and connected with their communities online during this difficult time. I take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the past year.

I wish you and your loved ones a safe and blessed Easter.

The Hon. Dr Geoff Lee MP