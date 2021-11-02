EASIER CHECK-IN FOR CROWDS AT MAJOR EVENTS

Victorians attending Oaks Day on Thursday will be able to quickly and easily check-in and show proof of vaccination using the Service Victoria app, which will be linked to their digital Oaks Day ticket on their phone.

Each Ticketek digital entry ticket to Flemington on Thursday will feature a button which attendees can click to check in and show proof of vaccination, without having to scan a QR code.

The solution will allow for faster and safer check-ins, and it’s expected the technology will also be used by other ticketing companies in the months to come.

More than 3 million people have now linked their vaccination certificate to the Service Victoria app. Victorians who still need to connect their proof of vaccination status can add their digital certificate to the Service Victoria app through MyGov or the Express Medicare Plus App.

Ticketek tested the new technology at the NRL Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium, helping to reduce crowding at QR code check-in points.

Anyone who is unable to access the certificate online or who cannot add it to the Service Victoria app via the Express Plus Medicare app or MyGov can request an immunisation history statement from the Australian Immunisation Register.

Anyone without a smartphone can call the Australian Immunisation Register on 1800 653 809 and ask them to send their immunisation history statement, or they can print their vaccination certificate through MyGov.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula

“This technology is going to make things even easier at entry points, allowing fans to spend less time getting into venues and more time enjoying the day.”

“Vaccination means we can get back to enjoying the things we love, whether that’s a day at the races, a night at the theatre or a meal at your favourite restaurant.”

Quotes attributable to Minister for Government Services Danny Pearson

“We’re making sure we have the best technology in place to get our fantastic events up and running again and make them run as smoothly as possible.”

“Service Victoria have worked closely with Ticketek to make this system as secure as possible and we’re looking forward to rolling out this technology at other major events over summer.”