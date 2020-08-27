“Drank 25 cups of tea in 17 hours to sing Jumma Chumma song”

The legendary composer Sajid Khan and the King of Comedy Govinda, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is all set to host the popular playback singer Sudesh Bhosale who is known for his mimicking skills of Mr. Amitabh Bacchan. While applauding and praising the Li’l Champs for their splendid performances, Sudesh happened to reveal a lesser know secret from the time he sang popular track ‘Jumma Chumma’ for Mr. Bachchan.

Right after contestant Zaid Ali gave a stunning performance to the song ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ song, Maniesh Paul requested Sudesh Ji to come and sing the iconic song ‘Jumma Chumma Dede’ that became a massive hit for generations to remember. Setting the stage on fire with his effortless performance, Sudesh Ji happened to share an unbelievable anecdote from the time when he was rehearing and giving a final take of this very popular song.

Recollecting the time Sudesh Bhosale said, “The final take rehearsal for ‘Jumma Chumma Dede’started at 9am in the morning and at that time I wasn’t used to recording on stage because I was still a newbie then. While we were recording, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting next door and he would make a couple of visits mostly in the break. Being rather new, I used to find his presence intimidating and got so scared of him that I did not eat anything. All I had was 25 cups of tea in the span of 17 hours while Kavita Krishnamurthy gave me the moral support I needed. Eventually the final take happened at 2am in the night!”

Well, that’s commendable!

Later, our judges tagged along with the special guest and created an enchanting atmosphere during the shoot with songs like Shava Shava, Chalaona Naino se baan re, Imli ka bootaberi ka ber ….

With Sudesh Bhosale in the house, the upcoming episode of the show is all set to see the supremely talented Li’l Champs presenting some energetic performances to some of the most iconic songs.While Saksham and Saee’s performance to ‘Khullam Khulla pyaarkarenge and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ song will win everyone’s hearts, Gurkirat and Somya will get the beats rolling with their ‘Ek main aurektu and Dekhana Haye re’ performance. All in all, the upcoming Kishore Kumar and R D Burman special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, and surprises for the viewers.

Like this: Like Loading...