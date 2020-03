Dr Baljit Chugh is an Australian-based health professional. Baljit is trained as a GP (General Practitioner) and has a practice located in Bankstown.

Dr Baljit Chugh has been practicing as a GP since 1980. His areas of interest include antenatal care, chronic disease management, infectious disease, mental health, paediatrics and respiratory medicine as well as veteran’s health and women’s health.

Baljit’s interest outside of work include music, photography and travelling.