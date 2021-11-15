Do you use hand sanitiser when out in public?

• The amount of alcohol-based sanitiser you use matters. Apply a palmful of alcohol-based sanitiser to cover all surfaces of your hands. Rub your hands together using the right technique until they’re dry. The entire procedure should last 20-30 seconds.

• Hand sanitisers can be used often. An alcohol-based sanitiser doesn’t create antibiotic resistance. Unlike other antiseptics and antibiotics, harmful germs don’t seem to develop resistance to alcohol-based sanitisers.

• Touching a communal bottle of alcohol-based sanitiser won’t infect you. Once you’ve sanitised your hands, you’ve disinfected them from any germs that may have been on the bottle.

• If everyone uses sanitiser in a public place such as a supermarket entrance, the risk of germs on communal items will be lower and will help keep everyone safe.

Be COVID-wise, always sanitise!