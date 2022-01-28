Do the COVID-19 boosters work against Omicron?

Yes! Boosters can enhance your protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Current studies show that having a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can increase vaccine effectiveness for Omicron to around 86.2% against symptomatic infection (catching COVID-19) and around 98.2% against severe infection (hospitalisation and death).

This means that approximately only one in seven people who have had a booster will experience symptoms when they get COVID-19.