Divyenndu shares his experience of working on the ‘perfect cocktail’ that is Amazon miniTV’s latest offering ‘1800 LIFE’

Owing to its gripping narrative, unique storyline that recounts the effects of technology on people’s lives and a mind-blowing performance by the lead actor Divyenndu Sharma, Amazon miniTV’s latest short film 1800 LIFE has garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers and critics alike.

Featuring popular actors Divyenndu and Shruthy Menon, the short film revolves around a comedian Vishal (Divyenndu) who is on the verge of committing suicide because he is dissatisfied with his life. Given the demanding nature of the role, lead actor Divyenndu shares his experience of working on the short film.

“I loved working on this project because the theme of 1800 LIFE is very unique as it talks about Artificial Intelligence. The industry has not explored many stories around the interference of AI in our lives, that too in a very dark way, which becomes a little bizarre, spooky and comic sometimes.

Add to that, there is a gambit of emotions present in the script. The movie is a solo act and there are a lot of new things which we have experimented with. The entire script was a unique concept and when someone like Guneet Monga and Amazon miniTV comes into the picture, it becomes the perfect cocktail,” says Divyenndu Sharma.

Produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment and written and directed by Maanavi Bedi, 1800 LIFE is streaming now for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.