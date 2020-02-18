Divya Khosla Kumar to light up screens with Satyameva Jayate 2

Divya Khosla Kumar, who has donned several hats in her life, will soon be seen lighting up your screen, as an actress. Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham alongside Divya. While the first installment was a cat and mouse chase between John and Manoj Bajpayee, SMJ 2 will feature Divya in a strong role of a female lead and tackles a larger issue that plagues the country.

Talking about the film, Divya shares, “It’s about the country and John and I take a strong stand against corruption in the film. Milap is shedding light on an important topic.” But she also added that her character is very different from her real self and she’s already begun reading sessions.

The female lead’s role in SMJ 2 is stronger than ever. The ace director-actress reasons, “I got a solo poster and Milap has written the line, ‘Bhartiya naari sab par bhari’ for me, which speaks a lot about my role.” But the patriotic thriller won’t be her only lone project. Divya asserts that she will be taking up more projects here onwards. “I hope exciting stuff comes my way and I get to do different characters,” she beams.