DIVINE INTERVENTION”ART EXHIBITION

For all the avid art lovers in Mumbai “Divine Intervention” is an art Exhibition that will let you have a rare access of series of artworks by internationally acclaimed artists — Subramanian Gopalsamy and Gnanadickam Ponnusamy

Actress Kajal Aggarwal visited the exhibition. She was praises for both Subramanian Gopalsamy and Gnanadickam Ponnusamy, their work & their painting.

13th January, 2020 in Mumbai- Great art has always been more concerned with perception or vision than the accuracy of depiction-breaking new grounds in some way, influencing, inspiring and setting new standards. With an extremely powerful impression of an individualistic mind and style which are embodied deeply in these greatly talented and eclectic artists- Subramanian Gopalsamy and Gnanadickam Ponnusamy will use the power of the visual image to ignite imaginations, evoke emotions and capture universal cultural truths and aspirations.

The alluring simple yet soulful divine collection ’DIVINE INTERVENTION’ by effervescent creators’ will take you on a spectacular visual journey that cherishes devotion to the sublime.

G. Subramanian art is characterised by bursts of joyous colour and richly detailed yet essentially simple figures inspired by children’s perception and Impressionist masters. P. Gnana’s signature style favours elongated forms.