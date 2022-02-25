Director, Rahul Nair Channels His Life’s Experiences in ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’: Trailer Out Now

Ever feel confused and desperate to find ‘the one’? Join our lonely hearts club and dive into the world of Ray & Wiz, as we launch the trailer of our upcoming dramedy Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Ahead of its release on March 18th on Netflix, director, Rahul Nair has written & created what he knows best, giving us a sneak peek into his story – Eternally Confused and Eager for Love!

In Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, Ray’s predicament is one that all young adults go through – finding their first crush, their first love, their first sexual partner and their first relationship.

Wiz, his trusty wizard sidekick, is as much a guiding light to Ray as he is a hindrance, and through him, we portray Ray’s complicated thought process through a series of conversations with himself. The dynamic between Ray and Wiz embodies the many moments in our lives when we question ourselves, doubt our decisions and immediately regret something we have done. For most people, it’s a daily occurrence.

The series is certainly a personal story – returning from college in America, I found the dating scene in Mumbai to be much like every other urban metropolis, with some unique Indian elements of course (namely, how deeply involved parents can get in your love life!). With numerous dating apps, a vibrant nightlife, and opportunities at every corner, I found that sometimes it can all become… a little too much.

Are things easier for all the hopeless romantics out there, or have they actually become infinitely more complicated? Ray certainly feels overwhelmed, and I believe that most people do. As he stumbles through his journey, Ray exemplifies the hidden weight that comes with searching for ‘the one’.

You could be happily committed, or alone and content, or setting out on this voyage for the first time, or some way along – but no matter where you are in life, everybody has been in the same boat at some point.

Ray just wants to fall in love. Or have sex. Or both. Or whichever comes first. But hopefully both. The question is… will he?