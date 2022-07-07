DIGITAL REGO RENEWAL FOR TAXIS GOES LIVE

For the first time, almost 5,000 taxi operators across NSW will be able to renew their vehicle registration online via the Service NSW website, saving them from having to visit a Service NSW Centre to complete the transaction.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the digitisation of the taxi registration process was the result of strong advocacy of the NSW Taxi Council and collaboration with Transport for NSW and Service NSW.

“This is a small but significant win for taxi operators and I want to thank the NSW Taxi Council for their advocacy for this change over several years,” Mr Dominello said.

“Previously to renew a taxi registration, operators were required to visit a Service NSW Centre during business hours or call the Contact Centre to complete the transaction,” Mr Dominello said.

“We have listened to industry feedback and as a result of this change, taxi owners and operators will now be able to renew their registration in a way that is most convenient to them.”

“The online form has been extensively user tested and only takes a few minutes to complete.”

Taxi operators are required to complete their Compulsory Third Party Insurance and eSafety inspection report before renewing their taxi registration online.

The digital rollout is a partnership between Service NSW and Transport for NSW and follows a pilot with operators from metro and regional areas.

Customers can still attend a Service Centre or call 13 77 88 to renew their taxi registration if they prefer.

There are about 3400 licenced taxis registered in metropolitan Sydney and about 1200 registered in regional NSW.

The online taxi registration renewal follows the success of vehicle registration renewal going digital in 2013. About 93 per cent of vehicle rego renewals are now completed online. For more information on renewing a taxi registration, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/renew-taxi-registration