Digital premiere of Vicky Kaushal starrer horror-thriller Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship

Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of 2020’s most thrilling horror film Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a massive personal loss, takes it upon himself to unravel the mysteries of a haunted ship. Starting April 22, Prime members across 200 countries and territories can stream the spine-chilling Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana starrer shortly after its theatrical release.

“I was never a ‘horror-film friendly’ actor before doing Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear. With this movie, the endeavor has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary. I am happy that many more viewers across the globe can now stream the film and enjoy some edge-of-the seat thrill, from the comfort of their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video.”