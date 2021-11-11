Did you have Chickenpox as a child?

Contagious, nasty and sometimes fatal, Chickenpox once infected millions of people every year.

With a blister-like skin rash, itchiness, tiredness and fever, Chickenpox is spread through coughing, sneezing or through direct contact with blisters on the skin.

We don’t have a cure for Chickenpox, but we do have a vaccine.

First introduced on the National Immunisation Program Schedule in 2005, the vaccine reduces your risk of catching Chickenpox by over 80%.

If you do catch it, being vaccinated means that you’re less likely to have severe symptoms. In 2021, about 94% of 2-year-olds in Australia are vaccinated against Chickenpox.

Once the vaccine was introduced, the number of hospitalisations and deaths due to Chickenpox dropped dramatically

Vaccines – just like those available for COVID-19 – have been helping us fight diseases for decades.