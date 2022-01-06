Did you get a positive rapid antigen test result?

You do not need to get a PCR test to confirm it but you should immediately self-isolate for 7 days.

If you are under 65 years of age, have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, do not suffer from any chronic conditions and are not pregnant, you can safely manage COVID-19 at home.

If you are over 65, pregnant, or have a chronic condition that requires regular hospital visits or specialist follow-up and are feeling unwell please call the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020080 or NSW Health COVID-19 Care at Home Support Line on 1800 960 933.

If you develop severe symptoms (particularly severe headaches or dizziness, difficulty breathing, chest pressure or pain), call Triple Zero (000) straight away and tell the ambulance staff that you have been diagnosed with COVID-19.