Dhvani Bhanushali donates part of her earnings to daily wage workers

Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates her birthday in a unique way, donates part of her earnings to daily wage workers during the time of COVID- 19

India’s Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently turned 22, and as every birthday is a milestone in a young woman’s life this was also causing for celebration. Dhvani had a great year with her chart busting singles as well as numerous awards and accolades, making this year tad bit more special for the star.

Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, the young singer decided to celebrate her birthday in a unique and charitable manner. Dhvani donated a part of her income to daily wage workers in the entertainment industry who were affected by the devastating corona virus & had lost their source of income.

Sharing this on social media through a video, Dhvani said, “Being a part of this industry, I have seen what goes on behind the cameras. From the spot boys to cameramen to even the ones who make and serve the food, people work throughout the day and night so that we can do our best to entertain the audiences. I felt really bad when I came to know that due to the situations we are facing today, they won’t have any means of earning. I wanted to do something special for them. When I came to know about the contribution The Film & Television Producers Guild of India is making towards the daily wage workers, as a thank you for looking after minute details of the camera, I decided to pitch in a small amount of my income to them as well.”

We’re so glad to see young stars like Dhvani use their platforms to raise awareness during such tough times and kudos to her for being so thoughtful!