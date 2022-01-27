Dhanush on a roll after the smashing success of Atrangi Re; signs on two big-budget Bollywood projects

Dhanush has always been a crowd favourite and now, after the blockbuster hit Atrangi Re, he has proved that he is the flavour of the year, indeed! Post the massive success of Aanand L Rai’s dream directorial venture, everyone across the industry is raving and talking about the south superstar!

It isn’t the first time Dhanush has shaken the Indian cinema landscape and created a stir in the industry with his collaboration with the master storyteller Aanand L Rai. Earlier, the powerhouse duo gave the blockbuster hit Raanjhanaa, which went on to break multiple records. Now, we hear an exciting update from the actor’s end!

A source reveals, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Colour Yellow.”

The star has bagged the role immediately after the success of Atrangi Re, which speaks volumes about his performance in the film. Counted as Aanand L Rai’s favourite muse, Dhanush will have a full-blown commercial avatar in their upcoming project.

Well, this isn’t all! The source further revealed, “Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry’s biggies are lining up to sign the actor on.”

After Atrangi Re, we can’t wait to watch what Dhanush has in store with his two big-budgeted Hindi dramas!