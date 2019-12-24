Debutant Priyaank Sharma goes lean for Sab Kushal Mangal!

Priyaank Sharma, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his debut film, Sab Kushal Mangal alongside Akshaye Khanna, has left no stone unturned in putting his best effort to look and act his part.

The young promising actor, who portrays the role of a television journalist in his debut film, was muscular before he started shooting the movie but later discovered that his character had to look lean.

Doing so, the actor opted for a regular diet and training regimen to achieve his fitness goal of having a lean frame. Priyaank informs, “Since I was learning Mixed Martial Art and working out regularly, I was quite muscular. Usually what happens is you have to put on weight for a role or you start working out even harder. For me, it was reverse. I lost all the muscles and became lean because my character was such.”

“From the diet perspective, I came down to two meals as compared to four to five smaller meals a day. Since I’ve always been lean during my childhood, the challenge was to gain weight. From 72 kgs, I came down to 62,” he adds.

Priyaank hails from a film family and is the son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and producer Pradeep Sharma. Interestingly, Priyanka who always cherished the dream of becoming an actor, had also assisted filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Phata Poster Nikla Hero and has learnt acting from Lee Strasberg Institute in the USA