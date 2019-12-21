Dabangg 3 exclusive Full Movie Review

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’. Watch the Full movie Review of the Salman Khan starrer directed by Prabhudeva.

Salman Khan Films in Association With Saffron Broadcast & Media Limited Present Dabangg3 an Arbaaz Khan Production.

🎬 Movie Credits:

Directed by: Prabhu Deva

Produced by: Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi

Director of Photography: Mahesh Limaye

Music Director: Sajid Wajid

Story: Salman Khan

Screenplay: Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya

Dialogues: Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya

Associate Producer: Shamiraah Nambiar

Editor: Ritesh Soni

Action Director: Anl Arasu

Production Design: Wasiq Khan

Costume Design: Ashley Rebello and Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Executive Producer: Manoj Chaturvedi

Sound Designer: Jitendra Chaudhary