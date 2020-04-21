Four months into the year 2020, COVID-19 has taken the centre stage in our lives all around the world. All preventive measures on a global level have been taken to contain the virus meanwhile all of us are practicing social distancing and self-quarantining for ourselves as well as the people we love. Self-quarantine has given us all the time we need to catch up with ourselves and our loved ones. Celebrities are no exception to this rule, most of them have taken to social media to show how they are utilizing this time to the fullest.

Recently, Kartik Purnima fame Kavita Ghai took to social media to interact with her fans wherein she revealed her craze for perfumes. The popular actress mentioned that she has a collection of about 200 different perfumes collected from all over the globe. Kavita also shared about the scents that she has invented and created herself.

On speaking with Kavita, she mentions “Earlier I used to use different perfumes but as my craze for different scents grew, I decided to create my very own perfume. I began on this journey about 5 years ago wherein I spent 2 years researching despite my hectic shoot schedules on how to make perfume and how to get the scent which I want to create along with getting its ingredients right. Finally, I was successful in creating two kinds of perfumes, Edaana and Heer. Both the perfumes have been doing very well. I am extremely grateful for the appreciation received and hope people continue to shower their love.”

We are thankful to Kavita for sharing her wonderful journey on creating something we all completely adore… perfumes