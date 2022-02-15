Covid Update 15 February 2022

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.2 per cent have received two doses to Sunday 13 February 2022.

• Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.9 per cent have received two doses • Of children aged 5 to 11, 45.5 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. • Of people aged 16 plus, 48.5 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 52.7 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,440,338, with 4,870,490 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,569,848 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Sunday 13 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 16 people with COVID-19; 12 men and four women.

Three people were in their 70s, seven people were in their 80s, and six people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, seven people had received two doses, one person had received one dose, and five people were not vaccinated.

Three people were from the Shellharbour region, three people were from south-western Sydney, two people were from southern Sydney, two people were from northern NSW, two people were from Sydney’s Inner West, one person was from western Sydney, one person was from the Newcastle area, one person was from the Port Macquarie area and one person was from Inner Sydney.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,745.

There are currently 1,583 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 96 people in intensive care, 47 of whom require ventilation.

There were 8,201 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 6,741 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 1,460 positive PCR tests. The 1,460 positive PCR results were returned from 16,651 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 329,141 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 35 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 191 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 882,737.

