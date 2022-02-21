COVID-19 update – 21 February

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.3 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 19 February 2022.

• Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses

• Of children aged 5 to 11, 46.7 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

• Of people aged 16 plus, 51.6 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 55.6 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,665,685, with 4,892,396 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,773,289 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Saturday 19 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder: https://www.health.gov.au/…/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-finder

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of seven men with COVID-19.

One man was in his 60s, two men were in their 70s, three men were in their 80s and one man was in his 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Five men had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and two men were not vaccinated.

One person was from western Sydney, one person was from northern Sydney, one person was from Sydney’s Inner West, one person was from the Hawkesbury region, one person was from the Riverina region, one person was from the Central Coast and one person was from the Mid Coast region.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,841.

There are currently 1,288 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 74 people in intensive care, 33 of whom require ventilation.

There were 4,916 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 3,657 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 1,259 positive PCR tests. The 1,259 positive PCR results were returned from 15,763 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 356,176 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 41 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 169 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 903,138.

Confirmed cases by Local Health District: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/…/Pages/2022-nsw-health.aspx

Video of today’s update will be available here: https://vimeo.com/679804156/e4b41f67c6