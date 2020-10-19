COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASED

Gatherings in outdoor public spaces and group bookings at restaurants will be increased to 30 people under a relaxation of COVID-19 rules.

From this Friday, 23 October:

· 30 people can gather outdoors in public spaces (previously this was 20);

· 30 customers per booking, and 30 customers per table at hospitality venues (previously the rule was a maximum of 10);

· In addition, as of last Friday 16 October, corporate functions of up to 300 people can now be held at any appropriate premises, including at restaurants, subject to a COVID-Safe plan (previously just function centres).

Additionally, from 1 December, the number of people who can attend weddings will be lifted to 300 people subject to the four square metre rule indoors and two square metre rule outdoors. This will allow people to make plans and book venues knowing the capacity ahead of time.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Government remains focused on managing COVID-19 and opening up the economy in a COVID-Safe way. “These changes will provide a big boost to our hospitality venues,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“As we ease restrictions and find new ways to get businesses moving it is vital that customers and venues continue to be COVID-Safe.” Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said this was another important step in driving our economic recovery while returning to life in a COVID-Safe way.

“We continue to remain focused on stimulating the economy, keeping businesses in business and people in jobs,” Mr Perrottet said. “The easing of restrictions and safely increasing capacities will lead directly to more jobs and more opportunities for businesses across NSW, which is integral for the State’s recovery.”

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said lower case numbers are a good sign but we are by no means out of the woods. “It is vital as we ease restrictions people continue to do the right thing, stay home if unwell and get tested, even with the most minimal of symptoms,” Mr Hazzard said.

Minister for Jobs, Investment and Tourism Stuart Ayres said the NSW Government remains focused on creating jobs and stimulating the economy, key goals of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

“We want to see NSW get back on track in a COVID-safe way and this is another important step,” Mr Ayres said. NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said people still need to continue to follow the personal hygiene recommendations, maintain physical distancing and wear masks in indoor settings where you cannot physically distance.

“As we ease restrictions, we all need to maintain COVID-safe behaviours and practices,” Dr Chant said. Businesses wishing to take advantage of the relaxed restrictions must use electronic methods, like QR codes, to record and keep contact details.