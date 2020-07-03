COVID-19 RENTAL RELIEF FOR CROWN LAND LEASE AND LICENCE HOLDERS

Eligible businesses and not-for-profits that lease or license Crown land and endured financial losses during COVID-19 will be able to apply for rent relief from the NSW Government.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said impacted lease and licence holders would be offered rent waivers.

“Crown land lease and licence holders are many and varied – from farmers, caravan parks, not-for-profit community groups, and small businesses from marinas to cafes – but all have had to endure months of uncertainty,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Many businesses have done it incredibly tough during COVID-19 and the NSW Government wants to do what it can to help them recover.”

Rent relief is available for commercial leaseholders or licence holders with a turnover less than $50 million that operate a registered business on Crown land and have suffered at least a 30 per cent fall in turnover, or a 15 per cent fall for not-for-profits.

Eligibility will be determined on fluctuations in their turnover during COVID-19 compared to the same periods last year. The rent relief period will be from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 and rent relief will be proportional to turnover loss.

The rent relief is in line with the National Cabinet Mandatory Code of Conduct for SME Commercial Leasing Principles during COVID-19, announced in April 2020.