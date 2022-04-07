COVID-19 Data

There are 315 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 7 active cases in ICU, including 2 on a ventilator, and an additional 5 cleared cases in ICU.

6,147,596 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 2,631 administered yesterday at state-run centres.

66.3 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses.

12,314 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes 8,252 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test and 4,062 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.

Sadly, the Department was notified of four deaths yesterday of people aged in their 60s, 70s and 80s. Three of the deaths occurred in the past two days and one death occurred in late March.

This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 2,770.

There are 63,024 active cases in Victoria.

22,278 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 20,123,255.

Updates

Pandemic declaration extended

After consultation with and advice from the Minister for Health and the Acting Chief Health Officer, the pandemic declaration has been extended to apply to the state of Victoria from 11.59pm on Tuesday 12 April for three months.

More details can be found at: Pandemic declaration extended to protect Victorians.

Links and contacts

To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can also call the Victorian Aboriginal COVID Information Line on 1800 312 911. Callers will speak with Aboriginal staff who can answer questions about COVID-19 and direct them to relevant support services. The information line is open from 9am to 5pm, 7 days a week.