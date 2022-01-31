COVID-19 Data Victoria 31 January

There are 873 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 64 active cases ICU, including 33 on a ventilator, and an additional 38 cleared cases in ICU.

5,625,100 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 16,298 administered yesterday at state-run centres. 3,045 of these doses were for children aged 5 to 11.

38.9 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 93.5 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses. 44 per cent of Victorians between 5 and 11 have had one dose.

Victoria was notified of 10,053 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. This includes:

6,485 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test

3,568 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.

Sadly, the Department was notified yesterday of 8 deaths of people aged in their 70s, 90s and 100s.One death was reclassified due to a duplication. This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1,995.

There are 78,335 active cases in Victoria.

20,859 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 18,908,345.­­

Updates

Back to school

As part of the back to school plan, we strongly recommend:

Mainstream primary and secondary staff and students: twice-a-week rapid antigen testing on school days

Specialist school staff and students: daily rapid antigen testing on school days

Schools will make rapid antigen tests available for collection by parents/carers from the start of Term 1. The initial distribution will be limited to one pack per student. Testing will be conducted at home, and students and staff must report any positive result. There is no requirement to report a negative result.

Links and contacts

To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can also call the Victorian Aboriginal COVID Information Line on 1800 312 911. Callers will speak with Aboriginal staff who can answer questions about COVID-19 and direct them to relevant support services. The information line is open from 9am to 5pm, 7 days a week.