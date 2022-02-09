COVID-19 Data 9 February Victoria

There are 542 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 41 active cases in ICU, including 27 on a ventilator, and an additional 30 cleared cases in ICU.

5,773,531 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 14,929 administered yesterday at state-run centres. 588 of the doses administered yesterday were for children aged 5 to 11 years.

46 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 93 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses. 50 per cent of Victorians aged between 5 and 11 years have had one dose.

9,908 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes:

· 6,281 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test

3,627 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.

Sadly, the Department was notified yesterday of 21 deaths of people aged in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s. Of those deaths, six occurred in the past two days and 13 occurred in the past week. Eight of today’s recorded deaths are historic cases.

This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 2,219.

There are 57,022 active cases in Victoria.

28,160 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 19,127,580.

Updates

Vaccination status of hospitalised cases

Analysis of data showing the vaccination status of Victorian COVID-19 cases in hospital and intensive care continues to show people who have not had a third dose of vaccine make up the majority of admissions.

Of the cases in hospital yesterday, 89.1 per cent were not vaccinated with a third dose. This includes 25 per cent of hospital admissions had received no dose at all and 2.8 per cent had received just one dose.

In intensive care, 92.1 per cent of patients were not vaccinated with a third dose. This includes 28.9 per cent of ICU patients who were unvaccinated and 2.6 per cent who had received one dose.

Once again, the majority of people with COVID-19 who have died during the current outbreaks were unvaccinated. 47.4 per cent of all deaths were in unvaccinated people while a further 7.8 per cent of deaths had received one dose compared to 3.0 per cent who had received three doses of vaccine.

Omicron continues to be the dominant strain

Recent genomic testing results from around 500 community samples taken from positive COVID-19 cases over the past fortnight have again confirmed the Omicron variant continues to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Victoria with 97.8 per cent of samples representing the Omicron variant.

This new data highlights the almost complete strain replacement of Omicron over Delta that has taken place in Victoria over the past two months.

Analysis of this and other recently collected genomic data shows that over the past month, the proportion of COVID-19 cases in hospital ICU beds with Omicron has increased to more than 90 per cent.

Rapid Antigen Tests for early childhood families

More than 1.6 million rapid antigen tests will be delivered to early childhood settings in the coming weeks for families to conduct voluntary twice-weekly testing. For more information visit Rapid antigen tests for early childhood families.

Links and contacts

Report your positive Rapid Antigen Test or find more information about Rapid Antigen Tests

Follow your COVID Checklist if you test positive or you are a contact of someone with COVID-19

Get your vaccine through GPs or community pharmacies through the Vaccine Clinic Finder

Get information on managing COVID-19 at home and getting the right support for your symptoms

See where and how you can get vaccinated at state-run centres

Find your nearest testing centre

Current COVIDSafe settings for living and working in Victoria

Financial support is available if you have to isolate after a test

View Victoria’s Pandemic Order Register

To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can also call the Victorian Aboriginal COVID Information Line on 1800 312 911. Callers will speak with Aboriginal staff who can answer questions about COVID-19 and direct them to relevant support services. The information line is open from 9am to 5pm, 7 days a week.