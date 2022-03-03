COVID-19 Data 3 March

There are 262 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 13 active cases in ICU, including 5 on a ventilator, and an additional 20 cleared cases in ICU.

5,976,248 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 4,065 administered yesterday at state-run centres. 120 of the doses administered yesterday were for children aged 5 to 11 years, of which 80 were first doses and 40 were second doses.

59.8 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses. 55.5 per cent of Victorians aged between 5 and 11 years have had one dose.

7,093 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes:

4,861 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test

who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test 2,232 who returned a positive result on a PCR test

Sadly, the Department was notified yesterday of 23 deaths of people aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Five of these deaths occurred in the past two days with a further 8 deaths occurring in the past week.

This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 2,540

There are 41,660 active cases in Victoria.

19,563 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 19,538,190.

