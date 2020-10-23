Council unveils new-look Constitution Hill Shopping Village

City of Parramatta Council is celebrating the $130,000 upgrade of the Constitution Hill Shopping Village with a special program of activities from 26 to 31 October.

The community is invited to explore the upgrades, which were completed as part of Council’s Better Neighbourhoods Program, and take part in a range of online and in-person workshops, competitions and giveaways throughout the week.

“I am delighted to announce that the upgrades to Constitution Hill Shopping Village – including new bench seating, gardens, trees and car parking bollards – are now complete,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“The upgraded facilities will make a big difference to the local community – whether you’re shopping at one of the great local businesses or meeting up with friends and neighbours.

“I encourage local residents to come and celebrate with us at our Open Week and see all that Constitution Hill Shopping Village has to offer.”

The Open Week program includes free children’s workshops, online story time with the City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer, Halloween-themed competitions, activities, and giveaways at Constitution Hill Library, as well as a range of special offers from the businesses at Constitution Hill Shopping Village.

“Council is committed to supporting Parramatta’s local businesses – especially during the tough times of COVID-19. Open Week is the perfect opportunity to show your support, too, and explore this new-look precinct,” Cr Dwyer said.