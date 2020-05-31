Cosmos-Maya’s next animation magnum opus is a series inspired by Chulbul Pandey

Chulbul Pandey is back, this time in an animation avatar. Leading animation studio Cosmos-Maya is producing the animation series adaptation of Arbaaz Khan Productions’ highly successful Dabangg franchise. The animated comic-caper series is being created with the same characters as the films and universal storylines which cater to a wide range of audiences. Two seasons of the adventure-comedy series are being produced with Season 2 coming out in 2021. The first season will have 52 half-hour episodes. Targeted at kids & family, the series is a wholesome entertainer for all audiences and promises a full family viewing experience. The studio will announce the Pay TV & OTT partners soon.

The series chronicles the day to day life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films). Backed at each step by his entourage, he stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. Fighting evil is a tough job but whatever the situation may be, Chulbul always has the time to lighten up the mood with his jokes, limericks, and one-liners. Chulbul is joined by his endearing younger brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan in the films), who is new in the police force and who keeps trying to emulate him. Makkhi does make his brother look better at his own expense, but then again, it is his large heart and child-like innocence that set him apart anyway. Needless to say, both Chulbul and Makkhi have immense brand equity with the youth.

The show will feature the animated avatars of all iconic characters of the franchise including the three antagonists Chhedi Singh, Bachcha Bhaiya and Baali, Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha in the films), Prajapati Ji (played by the late Vinod Khanna in the films) and the ‘BhaiyaJi Ismile’ guy.