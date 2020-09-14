COOPERATION NEEDED TO REDUCE BIODIVERSITY LOSS – MINISTER REDDY

The Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy has called on collaboration from stakeholders in trying to reduce biodiversity loss as it is occurring at a speed that the world is not used to.

Officiating at the opening of the Validation Consultation Meeting for the 6th National Reporting (NR) to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the EIA clinic in Nadi this morning, Minister Reddy highlighted that the loss of biodiversity and the ecosystems is a result of many changes.

“Achieving our biodiversity targets to significantly reduce our biodiversity loss has become a paramount significance internationally. However, we will require an unprecedented effort into this whole business.

“The loss of biodiversity and our ecosystems is a result of habitat change, climate change, invasive species, over exploration of resources through development and several types of pollution.

Minister Reddy highlighted that the Sixth National Report takes stock of all achievements and actions in implementing Fiji’s national biodiversity targets and the global Aichi targets.

“The report helps inform Fiji’s progress on meeting its obligation requirement under the CBD (Convention on Biological Diversity) and its progress in implementing its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Minister Reddy stated that today’s meeting is joint cooperation among private sectors where their inputs would be welcomed and more deliberations would be made as the stakeholders validate the content of the Sixth National report to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

“Presenting this to all stakeholders the Draft 6th NR for Fiji as important partners, supporters and implementers will inform how each of your respective programs and achievements have been captured and reported under each national and global biodiversity targets.

“This exercise will provide an opportunity for government, NGOs, private sector and community groups to validate the information captured and provide valuable input and comments before we finalise and submit Fiji’s 6th NR.”

Minister Reddy also stressed that even with the global crisis that everyone is currently facing, the environment should always be protected as it is every person’s obligation to do what they can in order to protect the future generation.