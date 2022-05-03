COOLER CLASSROOMS PROGRAM EXPANDS

Another 39 schools are receiving integrated air systems as part of the NSW Government’s $500 million Cooler Classrooms Program, taking the total to almost 1,000 schools across NSW.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said she was thrilled the program was continuing to improve the learning environments for schools across the state, including Kempsey West Public School.

“To date, the Cooler Classrooms Program has delivered systems to more than 5,550 classrooms and 380 libraries across the state with 996 schools now approved for delivery,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The rollout is ahead of schedule and excitingly we are now in a position to add more schools to the program.”

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said she was thrilled to be with the Minister to announce that Kempsey West Public School will benefit from the program.

“I am proud of the NSW Government’s investment in our local schools with this program making classroom environments more comfortable for students and teachers,” Ms Pavey said.

Announced in 2018, the Cooler Classrooms Program is a five-year, $500 million commitment to deliver heating, cooling and fresh air ventilation in NSW public schools prioritising schools in the hottest parts of the state.

The program improves the air quality of indoor spaces and libraries with ‘smart systems’ that offer heating, cooling and the provision of outside fresh air to ensure adequate ventilation is achieved at all times. The units will automatically shut-down after hours and the energy they use will be offset by solar technology at more than 700 schools.

These systems are also installed in all new and upgraded school facilities delivered as part of the major capital works program.

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.