COMMUNITY PROGRAMS RECEIVE $1M TO DRIVE SOCIAL RECOVERY FROM COVID-19

The NSW Government has awarded $1 million to 19 community-led programs restoring social cohesion in communities impacted by the pandemic.

The funding was allocated through the COMPACT Social Cohesion and Community Resilience Grants Program, which aims to strengthen community connections and safeguard social cohesion against hateful and divisive influences.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said this $1 million is a special round of funding under the proven COMPACT Program and brings the Government’s total investment in COMPACT to $3 million in 2020-21.

“The pandemic has shown us that social unity and connectedness is important for the overall wellbeing of our communities,” Mr Coure said.

“These are grassroots organisations that play a fantastic role in fostering and maintaining that wellbeing.”

Mr Coure said each of these programs promote positive change in local communities, such as the PCYC Better Together project, which is designed to help connect Ezidi refugees and new migrants with broader communities in regional NSW.

“Our Government is committed to not just recovering from the pandemic, but building stronger and even more resilient communities,” Mr Coure said.

“These programs look at helping our communities through a myriad of other issues, such as empowering new arrivals in NSW to connect with their broader community, stamping out racism, supporting young people and helping establish future leaders.

“Again, I want to thank our local groups and organisations for stepping up and being fantastic advocates for building and maintaining a healthy and harmonious State,” he said.

Projects funded through the program were scheduled to commence in February 2022.