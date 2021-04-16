COMMUNITY FEEDBACK DELIVERS BETTER BYPASSES FOR SINGLETON AND MUSWELLBROOK

The NSW Government is powering ahead with plans for the Singleton bypass, announcing it will build a full interchange for the bypass with the Putty Road.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the Singleton bypass would be the biggest road infrastructure project in Singleton’s history.

“We are getting on with the job of building the game changing bypass that Singleton deserves,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We’ve heard from the community that they want a full interchange at Putty Road to make it easier to access Singleton town centre from the bypass and that’s what we will deliver.

“The Liberal-Nationals in Government promised and delivered a Scone bypass which has already transformed trips along the New England Highway. Now we are delivering on our promise for bypasses for both Singleton and Muswellbrook.”

Mr Barilaro said the NSW Government will also continue to work closely with the Muswellbrook community to make sure the Muswellbrook bypass has good connections into the town centre.

“Today I can also announce that as we work towards a concept design for the Muswellbrook bypass, the NSW Government will commit to include connections to Coal Road and we will co-fund with Council local road upgrades to support that connection,” Mr Barilaro said.

Mr Toole said the NSW and Australian Governments have committed $700 million to the Singleton bypass with the project now in the detailed design phase.

“We’ve always ensured our design for this bypass would have the flexibility to incorporate a full interchange with the Putty Road – and it’s clear that this is something the community is calling for. Today we’re giving them the certainty it will be part of it,” Mr Toole said.

The NSW Government has committed $266 million to the Muswellbrook bypass with the concept design due to be released later this year.

Work on both bypasses will begin next year.

“We know how important these bypasses are to these communities and how excited they will be to see shovels in the ground,” Mr Toole said.

“The New England Highway is a major freight and commuter route with tens of thousands of vehicles passing through Singleton and Muswellbrook each day – these bypasses will remove through traffic, dramatically reducing congestion and returning local streets to the community.”

Construction of the Singleton and Muswellbrook bypasses is expected to create more than 2000 jobs.