COMMUNITIES TO BENEFIT FROM ROAD SAFETY GRANTS

Road safety will be improved across Greater Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle with the Perrottet Government investing more than $176,000 in community-run initiatives from road safety workshops to education campaigns.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the NSW Government’s Community Road Safety Grants program provides funding to groups that have developed initiatives that boost road safety across their community.

“Everyone should feel safe on our roads and we all have a role to play which is why the Perrottet Government is supporting community groups to deliver initiatives tailored to their local area,” Mrs Ward said.

“There is a particular focus on inexperienced and pre learner drivers because we want to provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and those around them.

“Nine community projects across Greater Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle have received over $176,292 in funding from the NSW Government to support road safety initiatives, while an additional three groups received funding for state-wide initiatives.”

“The programs cover a range of safety solutions that include training health professionals to better assess and recommend to families and carers the appropriate child restraint needs of those with disabilities.”

The Community Road Safety Grants Program has now funded 210 projects since 2015. The next round of Community Road Safety Grants will open in August 2023.