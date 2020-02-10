COMMITTED FARMERS NEEDED, MINISTER REDDY URGES

‘We need committed and passionate farmers.’

This was stressed by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Environment and Waterways Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy while officially launching the squash planting program in Emuri, Sigatoka today.

Minister Reddy stressed that some of the simple criteria which the Ministry looks at before choosing a farmer for any government assistance is that a farmer needs to be committed, passionate and has a vision for commercial agriculture.

This, Minister Reddy highlighted would not only benefit the farmer but the country as well in importation substitution.