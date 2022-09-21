Comedian Raju Shrivastava passes away

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at the age of 58.

The comedian, whose real name was Shailendra, took his last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Raju was admitted to AIIMS after he had suffered a heart attack on August 10. In between, there had been reports of his condition improving which had given a ray of hope to the family.

The stand-up comic had suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” Raju Srivastava’s cousin had earlier told PTI.

Raju Srivastav had carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy with his well-timed jokes and comic takes on some very relevant situations in life. He rose to fame with the first-of-its-kind stand-up comedy talent hunt show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, with its first season premiering in the year 2005.

He appeared in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” (remake) and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three. He was the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.