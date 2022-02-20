Colors Infinity’s new show ‘The Inventor Challenge’ invites India’s most brilliant minds to showcase their innovative ideas

Do you feel that your idea of an innovation is a life changing one and you seek mentoring to go large scale? Have you ever felt that you can create something that could alter the reality of future generations forever? If so, here is your one big chance as Colors Infinity announces, ‘The Inventor Challenge.’ A one-of-a-kind reality entertainment show, The Inventor Challenge is poised to be an idea incubation platform for people across the length and breadth of Bharat as they stand a chance to showcase their creation. Meritorious ideas that come in from across the country will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to translate from paper to working prototypes.

The Inventor Challenge is the Indian adaptation of the popular Emmy award winning show Everyday Edisons and will seek to find the next big INVENTOR of India. The show will have a multi-platform approach and will soon be available on Colors Infinity as well as our digital destinations, ensuring maximum reach and inclusivity.

Viewers can expect to witness various amateur inventors through each episode pitch their ideas to a dynamic panel, which will be revealed soon. The panelists will then select a few participants to proceed to the next round and have the chance to bring their ideas to life. The top two participants will be assigned mentors to help build their innovations in a specially designed lab. Their entire journey will be showcased as they bring their ideas to life and present the final product to consumer focus groups.

Ted Farnsworth, Chairman – Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, said, “The show has done exceedingly well for us in the past. We are all aware that India is the hotspot for innovation, and we do see great opportunities for budding talent here. Having Colors Infinity as our partners on board for The Inventor Challenge gives us immense joy, and we’re looking forward to this new journey of ours in India.”

Speaking on the launch of the show, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Today’s India is a fertile ground for ideas that can solve complex problems. The Inventor Challenge is an inclusive platform for inventors across the length and breadth of the country as they transform their innovations into reality. It’s a very demanding journey and we at Colors Infinity are delighted to be a part of it.”