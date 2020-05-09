COLORS’ brings back Dance Ki Deewangi, commences virtual auditions for Dance Deewane 3

Dance away your lockdown blues seems to be a catchphrase these days. But to turn this into a reality and to pump up your spirits, COLORS is gearing up for the 3rd season of their popular reality show, Dance Deewane and the auditions have begun virtually! While maintaining social distancing and staying safe at their homes, participants can audition by uploading their video entries on VOOT to keep the Deewangi going.

With Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia coming back together as judges, the dancing queen, Madhuri Dixit recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting season’s first promo from home. Arjun Bijlani will also return as the host for the new season. With over 1000 entries in 2 days, auditions for dance ki deewangi have commenced and virtual interactions with contenders have begun. The show has always encouraged dance enthusiasts across generations to showcase their talent and become the nation’s biggest Dance Deewana.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network, Viacom18 says, “During the lockdown period, COLORS has creatively adapted to the audience’s entertainment needs and strived to provide engaging content. After two successful seasons, we are delighted to return with our biggest dance franchise, Dance Deewane and the judges’ trio- Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. With social distancing being the need of the hour, we have introduced the virtual screening process for the first time that will enable the participants to stay safe and audition from their homes.”

Commenting on this, India’s dhak dhak girl and judge of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit says, “I’m truly honored that we have been able to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. It’s true that dance has always been my stress buster, it helps elevate one’s mood and I’m sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times. But don’t let this lockdown deter you, keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I’m excited and eager to witness India’s deewangi for dance, once again.”