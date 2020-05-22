City of Parramatta’s Warami festival goes digital

The City of Parramatta’s Warami festival, which celebrates and commemorates Indigenous culture in Parramatta, is returning this year with a unique online program.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, Warami – which is a Darug word meaning ‘good to see you’ – will run online from 26 May to 5 July. The digital series of events will include National Sorry Day, National Reconciliation Week, and Burramatta NAIDOC.

“The Burramattagal people have called Parramatta home for more than 60,000 years. Warami is an event that celebrates their connection to the land and recognises that Parramatta always was and always will be an important gathering place,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“Warami is a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about and experience the art, music, and culture of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“While we cannot physically come together for the Warami events this year, it’s important that as a community we continue to pay homage to our City’s past and present Indigenous population.

“I encourage everyone – no matter your background – to explore what’s on offer in this year’s exciting digital program.”

The program will commence with National Sorry Day on Sunday 26 May. The community will be able to access a range of online content including stories from past and present Stolen Generations; ways to support survivors, families, and communities; links to Aboriginal corporations and foundations; educational resources and more.

This will be followed by National Reconciliation Week, which runs from 27 May to 3 June. The theme for this year is #InThisTogether, highlighting that everyone has a role to play in reconciliation. There will be a variety of online activities running throughout the week including storytelling sessions, a photo competition, and Torres Strait Islander education and dance.

Burramatta NAIDOC will then take place from 4 June to 5 July. Over the course of four weeks, the community will have access to a diverse range of online content including Aboriginal arts and crafts, language activities, an Aboriginal cultural walk, and more. The program will conclude WARAMI Live: Burramatta NAIDOC Live Music Sessions, from 12-2pm on 5 July. This free online concert will feature the best Indigenous artists and dance groups from Burramatta NAIDOC.

Warami festival will conclude on July 5, however, the online content will remain live for the community to access.