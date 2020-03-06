City of Parramatta welcomes retention of direct ferry services

City of Parramatta Council has welcomed the NSW Government’s decision not to proceed with Transdev Australia’s proposed cancellation of direct ferry services between Parramatta and Circular Quay.

“I welcome the NSW Government’s decision to retain direct ferry services between Parramatta and Circular Quay and popular weekend express services on the Parramatta River,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“The proposed cancellation of these services was of significant concern to City of Parramatta Council, as well as the local community.

“The ferry to and from the Parramatta CBD is hugely important to the people who live, work, study and visit our great and growing City.

“With the development of the new Powerhouse Precinct, and Parramatta Square fast becoming a jobs hub, the ferry line will play an even bigger role in connecting commuters to Sydney’s Central River City in coming years.

“Council will continue to advocate for faster, more frequent ferry services – particularly between Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park and Circular Quay – to support our population, jobs growth and tourism opportunities.”