City of Parramatta supports businesses with new interactive website

City of Parramatta Council has launched a handy new website to support local businesses doing it tough due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The COVID-19 Local Business Finder is an interactive online map that helps people find businesses in the Parramatta CBD that are still trading, as well as nearby free and short-term parking spots.

“Many local businesses are still open and Council’s COVID-19 Local Business Finder makes it easy for our community to get behind them,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“Thanks to this innovative website, you can get real-time updates on the operating hours, services and special offers of local businesses, all in one place.

“You can also find five- and 15-minute parking spots near restaurants, cafes and chemists to help take the stress out of takeaway, pickup and click-and-collect. We introduced these new parking arrangements as part of our $3 million COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Package.”

The new website is a modified version of Council’s Parramatta CBD Parking Finder, developed in 2019 in partnership with Sydney start-up Spot Parking.

The original Parramatta CBD Parking Finder was supported by Council’s Smart City Advisory Committee, which includes Councillor Steven Issa, the chair, and Councillor Sameer Pandey.

“The City of Parramatta is leading the way when it comes to clever design and innovation. The COVID-19 Local Business Finder is yet another example of how we’re using technology to make life easier for visitors and locals,” Cr Issa said.

“I commend Council staff for moving quickly to adapt an existing resource to better serve our community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Spot Parking CEO Elizabeth Zealand said redeveloping the Parking Finder with Council was an opportunity to give back.

“It was the City of Parramatta’s innovative suggestion to adapt the existing Parking Finder and it’s been amazing helping them to support their community,” Ms Zealand said.

“As we work though lockdown, transition and recovery, it’s great that businesses can keep everyone up-to-date on their operations on a single website.”

View the COVID-19 Local Business Finder at: parramatta.spotparking.com.au/