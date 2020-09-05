City of Parramatta recharging $1 billion local creative economy

City of Parramatta Council has launched a new grants program to support cultural and creative enterprises as part of a $785,000 package of measures to revitalise the City’s $1 billion creative economy.

From today until 20 September, eligible businesses and organisations in fields including the arts, design, publishing, screen, sound and heritage are invited to apply for financial assistance under the $150,000 Creative Economy Grants Program.

“The creative sector has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Creative Economy Grants Program is an investment in our City’s recovery – helping business and organisations to get back on their feet and continue to offer the community valuable cultural experiences,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

Successful applicants will receive between $5,000 and $20,000 in funding under the program, which was developed following consultation with arts, screen, media and tech companies about the impacts of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has transformed how businesses operate and deliver services. Our grants program taps into this change – it is designed to help the creative sector bounce back faster and stronger by encouraging innovation, adaptability and resilience,” Cr Dwyer said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council released a $3 million Relief and Recovery package that included $785,000 in measures to support the creative economy. In addition to the Creative Economy Grants Program, this package includes the:

Riverside Theatres Digital series of livestreamed concerts and performances;

HOME AT Parramatta online platform, a gateway to diverse digital cultural experiences and offerings that attract new audiences; and Digital festivals and programming, including WARAMI Live and Make Music Day.

“Cultural and creative enterprises are the heart of our City and we are doing all we can to support them during this difficult time,” Cr Dwyer said.

“In addition to our grants program, Council’s creative hubs are continuing to deliver dynamic cultural programming and activities in new and innovative ways.

“These include Parramatta Artists’ Studios’ ‘Studio Conversations’ podcast series and ‘Parramatta By Foot’ street art project, City of Parramatta Libraries’ online story time and National Science Week programming, and the Parramatta Heritage and Visitor Information Centre’s Victory in the Pacific Day Online Experience.”