City of Parramatta playgrounds, skate parks closed due to COVID-19

By
Team Fiji Times

City of Parramatta Council will close nearly 150 playgrounds and skate parks until further notice in line with new restrictions on outdoor public gatherings due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

From midnight Monday 30 March, members of the public will not be able to use any Council-managed skate facilities, playground or outdoor gym equipment across the Local Government Area, including:

Skate Parks

· Parramatta Skate Park
· Telopea Skate Park
· West Epping Skate Park

Outdoor Fitness Equipment

· Arthur Phillip Park, Northmead
· Barton Park, North Parramatta
· Boronia Park, Epping
· Cowells Lane Reserve, Ermington
· Doyle Ground, North Parramatta
· Dundas Park, Dundas
· Eccles Park, Ermington
· Eric Primrose Reserve, Rydalmere
· George Kendall Riverside Park, Ermington
· Harold West Reserve, Carlingford
· Hazlewood Rose Park, Carlingford
· Homelands Reserve, Telopea
· James Farnell Reserve, Carlingford
· James Hoskin Reserve, Carlingford
· Jubilee Park, Parramatta
· Loftus Square, Epping
· Milson Park, Westmead
· Ollie Webb Reserve, Parramatta
· Third Settlement Reserve, Winston Hills
· Upjohn Park, Rydalmere
· Winston Hills Lions Park, Winston Hills

Playgrounds

For a full list of Council’s playgrounds, visit: https://www.cityofparramatta.nsw.gov.au/recreation-environment/our-parks/list-of-parks-and-reserves

Extra Cleansing Measures – Public Spaces

Council has implemented a range of additional cleaning measures across the City of Parramatta, including:

· The addition of disinfectant in water used to spray and sweep pavements daily in the Parramatta CBD and weekly in regional centres.
· The sanitisation of water stations, bins, street furniture, pedestrian buttons on traffic lights and other equipment in the CBD, regional and local centres.
· More frequent cleaning of public toilets.

