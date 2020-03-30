City of Parramatta playgrounds, skate parks closed due to COVID-19

City of Parramatta Council will close nearly 150 playgrounds and skate parks until further notice in line with new restrictions on outdoor public gatherings due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

From midnight Monday 30 March, members of the public will not be able to use any Council-managed skate facilities, playground or outdoor gym equipment across the Local Government Area, including:

Skate Parks

· Parramatta Skate Park

· Telopea Skate Park

· West Epping Skate Park

Outdoor Fitness Equipment

· Arthur Phillip Park, Northmead

· Barton Park, North Parramatta

· Boronia Park, Epping

· Cowells Lane Reserve, Ermington

· Doyle Ground, North Parramatta

· Dundas Park, Dundas

· Eccles Park, Ermington

· Eric Primrose Reserve, Rydalmere

· George Kendall Riverside Park, Ermington

· Harold West Reserve, Carlingford

· Hazlewood Rose Park, Carlingford

· Homelands Reserve, Telopea

· James Farnell Reserve, Carlingford

· James Hoskin Reserve, Carlingford

· Jubilee Park, Parramatta

· Loftus Square, Epping

· Milson Park, Westmead

· Ollie Webb Reserve, Parramatta

· Third Settlement Reserve, Winston Hills

· Upjohn Park, Rydalmere

· Winston Hills Lions Park, Winston Hills

Playgrounds

For a full list of Council’s playgrounds, visit: https://www.cityofparramatta.nsw.gov.au/recreation-environment/our-parks/list-of-parks-and-reserves

Extra Cleansing Measures – Public Spaces

Council has implemented a range of additional cleaning measures across the City of Parramatta, including:

· The addition of disinfectant in water used to spray and sweep pavements daily in the Parramatta CBD and weekly in regional centres.

· The sanitisation of water stations, bins, street furniture, pedestrian buttons on traffic lights and other equipment in the CBD, regional and local centres.

· More frequent cleaning of public toilets.