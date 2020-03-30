City of Parramatta playgrounds, skate parks closed due to COVID-19

City of Parramatta Council will close nearly 150 playgrounds and skate parks until further notice in line with new restrictions on outdoor public gatherings due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
From midnight Monday 30 March, members of the public will not be able to use any Council-managed skate facilities, playground or outdoor gym equipment across the Local Government Area, including:
Skate Parks
· Parramatta Skate Park
· Telopea Skate Park
· West Epping Skate Park
Outdoor Fitness Equipment
· Arthur Phillip Park, Northmead
· Barton Park, North Parramatta
· Boronia Park, Epping
· Cowells Lane Reserve, Ermington
· Doyle Ground, North Parramatta
· Dundas Park, Dundas
· Eccles Park, Ermington
· Eric Primrose Reserve, Rydalmere
· George Kendall Riverside Park, Ermington
· Harold West Reserve, Carlingford
· Hazlewood Rose Park, Carlingford
· Homelands Reserve, Telopea
· James Farnell Reserve, Carlingford
· James Hoskin Reserve, Carlingford
· Jubilee Park, Parramatta
· Loftus Square, Epping
· Milson Park, Westmead
· Ollie Webb Reserve, Parramatta
· Third Settlement Reserve, Winston Hills
· Upjohn Park, Rydalmere
· Winston Hills Lions Park, Winston Hills
Playgrounds
For a full list of Council’s playgrounds, visit: https://www.cityofparramatta.nsw.gov.au/recreation-environment/our-parks/list-of-parks-and-reserves
Extra Cleansing Measures – Public Spaces
Council has implemented a range of additional cleaning measures across the City of Parramatta, including:
· The addition of disinfectant in water used to spray and sweep pavements daily in the Parramatta CBD and weekly in regional centres.
· The sanitisation of water stations, bins, street furniture, pedestrian buttons on traffic lights and other equipment in the CBD, regional and local centres.
· More frequent cleaning of public toilets.