City of Parramatta Council action in response to COVID-19

City of Parramatta Council has cancelled or adjusted a number of programs, activities and services in response to the rapidly changing situation around Coronavirus.

Council is also moving its Council Meetings from fortnightly to monthly, beginning in April, to minimise any risk to Councillors, staff and the community.

“The safety of City of Parramatta’s community is our top priority and Council is increasing measures at its public facilities to help curb the spread of the virus,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“We are following advice from the State and Federal Governments, monitoring the situation closely, and adjusting our events and services as required.

“This is a very challenging time for all of us, but working together as a community will make a difference.”

The following activities have been cancelled or adjusted:

LIBRARIES

City of Parramatta Libraries currently remain open and online programming is continuing as normal.

However, all in-person activities have been cancelled until the end of April, including:

• IELTS Training & Examination

• Easter activities such as craft, story time and egg hunt

• Educational tutorials, such as Year 11 Chemistry and HSC Mathematics Advanced

Registered participants will be contacted directly.

The following additional measures have been implemented:

• Signage updates with NSW Health advice

• Increased cleaning and sanitation

• Patrons and staff advised not to attend if showing symptoms of cold or flu

• Reduced computer access and workstations to enable social distancing

EARLY LEARNING CENTRES

Early Learning Centres remain open at this time.

The following additional measures have been implemented:

• Signage updates with NSW Health advice

• Increased cleaning and sanitation

• Patrons and staff advised not to attend if showing symptoms of cold or flu

• Parents asked to sanitise hands before entering

AQUATIC CENTRES

Aquatic Centres remain open at this time. However Learn to Swim programs have been suspended and registered families will be contacted.

The following additional measures have been implemented:

• Signage updates with NSW Health advice

• Increased cleaning, sanitation, and chemical testing

• Patrons and staff advised not to attend if showing symptoms of cold or flu

FITNESS ACTIVITIES

All fitness, exercise and Mums & Bubs activities have been cancelled until the end of the April school holidays.

Registered participants will be contacted directly.

COMMUNITY CARE & OVER 55s LEISURE AND LEARNING

All activities and group meetings have been cancelled until the end of April, including:

• Multi-National Seniors Group

• Day Lighters Group

• Let’s Dine Out group lunches

• Carers Support Group

Meals on Wheels services remain in operation, but face-to-face support practices are being adjusted to enable appropriate social distancing.

COMMUNITY CAPACITY BUILDING ACTIVITIES

Reconciliation Business Forum – CANCELLED

ClubGRANTS information sessions – ONLINE

Youth Week activities – UNDER REVIEW

RIVERSIDE THEATRES

All performances at Riverside Theatres have been cancelled until Sunday 22 March inclusive. The situation will be re-evaluated at that time.

Ticket holders are eligible for refunds and will be contacted directly.

CUSTOMER CONTACT CENTRE

Council’s Customer Contact Centre is currently operating as normal.

Over-the-counter service is still available, however the public is encouraged to contact the Centre on 1300 617 058 or at cityofparramatta.nsw.gov.au/council/customer-contact-centre

PARRAMATTA HERITAGE AND VISITOR CENTRE

The Centre is currently operating as normal, however the public is encouraged to contact the Centre on 02 8839 3311 or at discoverparramatta.com

Council is reviewing its schedule of guided tours. Education tours have been cancelled.

COUNCIL MEETINGS

The next Council Meeting on Monday 23 March will proceed as scheduled, as Councillors are required to vote on an urgent matter in line with statutory requirements.

However, additional measures will be in place to minimise any risk to the public, staff and Councillors, including:

• Rearranging seating to facilitate social distancing

• Limiting Council staff attendance

• Encouraging the public not to attend meetings but to instead livestream

Future Council Meetings will be held once a month, rather than every fortnight. Specific arrangements for those meetings are currently under review.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Council has postponed a number of Advisory Committee Meetings, while others – such as the Local Planning Panel – will be held via teleconference until the end of April.

Council is working with committee members to determine specific arrangements for meetings.

STAFF

Council is communicating with all staff on a regular basis, providing relevant health advice, and implementing a range of measures to help ensure services to the community continue.