City of Parramatta commemorates ANZAC Day 2020

The City of Parramatta will remember the Australian and New Zealand service personnel who have served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations in a unique way this ANZAC Day.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, there will be no public commemorative services in NSW on Saturday 25 April, including services and marches, however, Council is dedicated to recognising ANZAC Day 2020.

“ANZAC Day 2020 will be different to previous years, but it is important that it remains just as significant,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“On this national day of remembrance, I encourage our community to pause and honour the many service personnel who have served, and died for, our country.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Parramatta and Epping RSL sub-Branches for their long-standing history of proudly supporting the local community.

“While we cannot physically come together to pay our respects, RSL NSW have provided some special ways for people to mark the day from home. I will be joining many of our City’s residents and other Australians by standing at the end of my driveway for Light Up The Dawn, a unique way to remember those who have served and sacrificed.

“Parramatta Heritage and Visitor Information Centre has also created an Online ANZAC Day Experience, where people can find a range of local ANZAC Day stories, featured articles, and historical images.”