Christmas cheer comes to the City of Parramatta

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the City of Parramatta with an assortment of fun Yuletide activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Residents and visitors are invited to get into the festive spirit with Parramatta’s Christmas in the Park, a family-friendly fair in Prince Alfred Square, and pick up some unique Christmas gifts at the City’s inaugural Christmas Markets.

“Christmas is a wonderful time to get together with loved ones and celebrate the Christmas season,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Steven Issa said.

“After what has been another challenging year, we wanted to spread some joy with a range of fun activities and colourful decorations. I wish everyone in the City of Parramatta community a very safe and blessed Christmas and New Year.”

Every Thursday to Sunday until 12 December, Prince Alfred Square will turn into a magical wonderland with Parramatta’s Christmas in the Park. This event – which runs from 4-9pm Thursday and Sunday, and 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday – has something for everyone, from carnival rides and games to musical entertainment, carollers, and food stalls.

Then, on 16 and 17 December, the inaugural Parramatta Christmas Markets will take place in Centenary Square, from 12-9pm. Attendees will find a range of unique gifts to purchase, including a wide variety of artisan products, as well as sustainably and ethically produced gourmet food, and handmade gifts perfect for the holiday season.

