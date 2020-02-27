CHINESE INTEREST IN SYDNEY PROPERTY RISES

Crown Group has enjoyed a strong boost in sales during the first three weeks of February. Chinese buyers showed strong interest in Sydney property and purchased Crown Group apartments with a total value over $13 million.

Infinity by Crown Group at Zetland, completed late last year, sold $10 million worth of apartments to Chinese buyers. Among which, an Infinity penthouse which was exchanged within 6 hours, recorded the highest sales price of $4.115 million in Zetland area. The newly completed Waterfall and Mastery by Crown Group (completion due in 2021), both located at the up-and-coming suburb of Waterloo, sold a total value of $3 million worth of apartments to Chinese buyers.

Crown Group Director of Sales Prisca Edwards said the sales team had seen a noticeable increase in Chinese buyers’ interest in Sydney property since the end of last year, which had led to successful sales results.

“We see the demand is still there,” she said. “Chinese are after quality developments in Sydney, where they can enjoy a hassle-free apartment living with five-star resort-style amenities.

“Our Chinese buyers are buying for the future, for themselves or their family. They see property as the preferred investment option. Some are after property ownership as a status symbol. For them, Australia is an obvious choice because it is the closest western country to Asia, with excellent weather, a comprehensive healthcare system, a relatively stable political environment and the same time zone. We expect to see many more sales in the next few weeks.”

Crown Group is renowned for premium apartment developments that have set new design benchmarks in the world. The leading Australian developer now has four Sydney developments for sale, all located in prime locations, close to main train stations and top universities.

Infinity by Crown Group, Zetland (completed in 2019)

Infinity by Crown Group , which was completed last year, offers buyers a luxury urban resort lifestyle close to the heart of the city, with its direct access to Green Square train station, which is just one train stop from the city and 10 minutes’ drive from the airport.

Designed by Koichi Takada Architects, the landmark development was named one of the world’s best projects at the Property Council of Australia’s Annual Property Congress in 2017. It has 329 luxury apartments and a new retail and dining precinct, Infinity Square, at ground level, as well as a 90 key SKYE Suites boutique hotel opening later this year. Residents have access to Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities including an open-air pool, rooftop gardens, a sky lounge, a spa, gym, a music room with a baby-grand piano and a private cinema.

Mastery by Crown Group, Waterloo (under construction)

Being developed in conjunction with Mitsubishi Estate Asia, Mastery by Crown Group is a $500 million development that will comprise 368 luxury apartments across five distinctive buildings designed by three different architects, with a Japanese aesthetic and design scheme.

The tallest, at 20-storeys, is designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and features lush, timber-clad innovative design on the building’s green exterior emulating a ‘stacked forest’. Three further towers are the work of award-winning architect Koichi Takada Architects, while the fifth residential building is designed by established Sydney based architects Silvester Fuller.

Designed by world-renowned architect Koichi Takada Architects, apartment interiors feature modern and sophisticated materials and warm timber tones, inspired by the Japanese notion of the interplay of light (hikari) and shadow (kage).

Only 4km from Sydney’s centre, its first building is due for completion in 2021 and will feature an infinity-edge rooftop pool, gym, spa, mini-cinema, community room and a ground-floor retail precinct comprising a mix of restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as Sydney’s first Japanese Eat Street.

Waterfall by Crown Group, Waterloo (completed in 2019/2020)

Inspired by cascading water and tropical rainforests, the design is the work of award-winning SJB Architects and leads an innovative greenery revolution in the heart of Waterloo.

The $395-million development offers luxurious residences in three seven-storey buildings and a 20-storey sculptural tower. There’s also a mix of studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments, courtyard apartments and double-storey penthouses for sale. Apartment interiors offer fresh, modern finishes in stone and timber with subtle hues.

Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities include an infinity rooftop pool and terrace, a cantilevered gym, rooftop cinema, function room with catering kitchen and a music room with a grand piano.

Eastlakes Live by Crown Group, Eastlakes (under construction)

Eastlakes Live by Crown Group is a luxury development surrounded by five golf courses within a 9km radius, yet just 4km to the city and 15-minutes’ drive to Coogee Beach. The $1 billion development is Crown Group’s largest undertaking and will be creating residence situated atop the developer’s first shopping center, Eastlakes Shopping Centre.

Designed by internationally acclaimed architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (fjmt), the new Eastlakes Live precinct will offer more than 500 luxury apartments and Crown Group’s signature resort-style health and fitness facilities including a pool, a gym, a rooftop lounge, barbeque facilities, a function room and landscaped gardens.

Construction began in October 2018 on stage one and is expected to be completed in early 2021, comprising 133 spacious apartments across three buildings, as well as a retail zone with an ALDI supermarket, proposed Woolworths Metro and 10 specialty stores. Stage two will offer a new shopping centre that opens to the park and a dedicated eat street.