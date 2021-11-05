Children in the firing line of Andrews’ lockdown mask rules

Reports that almost one Victorian child a week has been issued with a fine for not wearing a mask demonstrates the blunt impact of Daniel Andrews’ lockdown rules.

New figures have highlighted a total of 260 fines have been issued to children – including 29 to those between the ages of 10 and 14, in the 12 months to June this year.

Children failing to wear a mask face a fine of up to $80, despite limited evidence of outdoor transmission. Furthermore, the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says COVID-19 in children is normally mild.

This concerning overreach follows Victorian children bearing the brunt of the world’s longest lockdown, including endless school and kindergarten closures, playground closures and social isolation.

The Children’s Commissioner and a leading children’s psychologist have grave concerns about the damage this has done and will cause to children, particularly vulnerable children.

Instead of targeting children with punitive fines for minor breaches, Daniel Andrews must support young Victorians in getting their education, social lives and mental health back on track.